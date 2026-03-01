EJF Capital LLC Sells 94,000 Shares of Barclays PLC $BCS

EJF Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 49.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94,000 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Barclays by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Barclays by 39.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,841,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,247 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Barclays by 25.9% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 124,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 25,670 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd grew its stake in Barclays by 62.3% during the third quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 36,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 14,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Barclays by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Stock Performance

NYSE:BCS opened at $24.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.95 and its 200-day moving average is $22.88. Barclays PLC has a 1-year low of $12.14 and a 1-year high of $27.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market cap of $83.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Barclays Dividend Announcement

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Barclays had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 8.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a $0.3069 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 236.0%. Barclays’s payout ratio is currently 26.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BCS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS) is a British multinational bank and financial services company headquartered in London. The firm provides a broad range of banking and financial products to individual, corporate and institutional customers. Its core activities span retail and business banking, credit cards and payments, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

In retail and business banking, Barclays offers deposit accounts, mortgages, personal and business loans, and card services.

