45,100 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF $VLUE Purchased by Erste Asset Management GmbH

Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 45,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,702,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,101,000 after buying an additional 38,865 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $150.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.38. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $91.80 and a 52 week high of $154.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.97.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector. VLUE was launched on Apr 16, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

