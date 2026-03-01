Erste Asset Management GmbH Decreases Stock Holdings in Fabrinet $FN

Erste Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 46.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,647 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $5,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,478,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the third quarter valued at $1,141,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Fabrinet by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fabrinet news, Director Homa Bahrami sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.75, for a total transaction of $1,588,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,310,885. This trade represents a 16.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 2,200 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.14, for a total transaction of $1,021,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,720,726.46. This trade represents a 10.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Fabrinet from a “buy (b)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. B. Riley Financial lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $366.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fabrinet from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Fabrinet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $541.25.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $546.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $489.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $430.35. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $148.55 and a fifty-two week high of $632.99. The company has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.10. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 9.69%.The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Fabrinet has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.600 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet is a global provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro?mechanical and electronic manufacturing services (CEM). The company specializes in complex manufacturing processes for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in communications, data center, industrial, instrumentation and medical markets. Key capabilities include high?precision fiber alignment, micro?assembly, testing and diagnostics, and integration of electro?optic subassemblies.

Incorporated in 2000, Fabrinet operates under a corporate structure headquartered in Singapore with additional regional offices and design centers in the Americas, Europe and Asia.

