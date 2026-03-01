Erste Asset Management GmbH Grows Stock Position in Ameresco, Inc. $AMRC

Erste Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,949 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH owned 0.29% of Ameresco worth $5,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMRC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 1,832.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,775,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,326 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Ameresco by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 605,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,327,000 after buying an additional 289,381 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 33.1% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 753,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,450,000 after acquiring an additional 187,380 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 1,838.0% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 194,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 184,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Grove Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 36.0% in the second quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC now owns 679,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,327,000 after acquiring an additional 179,943 shares in the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Ameresco to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

In other Ameresco news, Director Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 15,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $536,155.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,890.65. This trade represents a 52.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 16,645 shares of company stock valued at $568,297 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco stock opened at $30.39 on Friday. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.49 and a 1 year high of $44.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.45 and its 200-day moving average is $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.53.

Ameresco, Inc is a leading independent provider of comprehensive energy efficiency and renewable energy solutions for businesses and governments across North America, Europe and other select markets. Its integrated services portfolio includes energy efficiency retrofits, infrastructure upgrades, distributed generation systems and facility-scale renewable projects. Leveraging performance-based contracting models, Ameresco designs, finances, installs and maintains energy improvements intended to reduce operational costs, mitigate environmental impact and enhance resiliency for its clients.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts, Ameresco has completed thousands of projects spanning solar, wind, geothermal, biomass, landfill gas?to?energy, energy storage and microgrid installations.

