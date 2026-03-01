Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Major Shareholder Sells $258,804.12 in Stock

Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG – Get Free Report) major shareholder William Gottwald sold 28,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $258,804.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 541,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,867,590.55. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Tredegar Stock Performance

Shares of TG stock opened at $9.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.85 million, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.65. Tredegar Corporation has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $9.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tredegar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tredegar in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tredegar currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tredegar by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 589,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Tredegar by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Tredegar by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 36,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 52,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tredegar News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tredegar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Institutional buying: several funds have recently added to TG (Millennium, Gamco, Vanguard, Gabelli, Geode, State Street), signaling renewed institutional interest that can support the share price. Read More.

Analyst upgrade: at least one independent research provider upgraded TG from “hold” to “strong-buy,” which can attract momentum investors and provide upside pressure. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Operational note: Bonnell Aluminum (Tredegar’s extrusions unit) appointed a new VP of Sales & Marketing — a routine management tweak that may help execution but is not an immediate earnings catalyst. Read More.

Capital structure / technicals: institutional ownership is high (~79%), and the stock sits near its 50?day/200?day averages — factors that can amplify moves but also limit available float. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling by major shareholders: James T. Gottwald and William M. Gottwald disclosed multiple sales on Feb. 24–25. Each insider sold roughly 37,000 shares across the two days (aggregate proceeds ? $330k per insider), trimming their holdings and creating a clear short?term negative signal for investor sentiment. Read More.

Insider selling by major shareholders: James T. Gottwald and William M. Gottwald disclosed multiple sales on Feb. 24–25. Each insider sold roughly 37,000 shares across the two days (aggregate proceeds ? $330k per insider), trimming their holdings and creating a clear short?term negative signal for investor sentiment. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Media framing: coverage describes these moves as a coordinated unloading, which can amplify selling pressure even if the trades were for personal liquidity rather than a change in business view. Read More.

About Tredegar

Tredegar Corporation is a diversified manufacturer specializing in high-performance plastic films and aluminum extrusions. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company operates through two primary segments—Films and Manufactured Products—serving a broad range of industries that include flexible packaging, medical devices, electronics, building and construction. Tredegar’s operations focus on delivering tailored solutions that meet demanding specifications for barrier properties, film strength and extrusion tolerances.

The Films segment produces a variety of polyolefin films, including cast and blown polyethylene, BOPP (biaxially oriented polypropylene), barrier films and specialty medical-grade films.

