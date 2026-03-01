Insider Selling: SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Insider Sells $326,960.00 in Stock

SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $326,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,282.54. This trade represents a 81.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SEI Investments Stock Down 2.4%

SEIC stock opened at $81.32 on Friday. SEI Investments Company has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $93.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.29.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 31.14%.The business had revenue of $607.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a yield of 124.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is 18.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 32,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 5,301.8% in the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SEIC. Zacks Research downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group began coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.67.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a global provider of asset management, investment processing, and investment operations solutions. The firm offers a range of services designed to help financial institutions, private banks, wealth managers and family offices streamline back-office functions and enhance front-office capabilities. SEI’s technology platforms support various stages of the investment lifecycle, including trade execution, performance reporting, risk analytics and client communications.

The company’s core offerings include outsourced fund administration, custody and trust services, managed account solutions, and wealth management technology.

