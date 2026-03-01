Brokerages Set Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Target Price at $12.80

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.0571.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $13.00 price target on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $11.00 to $10.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $12.00 target price on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Atlas Energy Solutions from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research note on Friday.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Shepard sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $1,557,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,421,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,906,095.80. This trade represents a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AESI. Boston Partners bought a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the second quarter worth $627,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 520.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 151,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 127,502 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 943,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,615,000 after buying an additional 246,843 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,172,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 419,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after acquiring an additional 32,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AESI opened at $9.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.01 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.68. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $19.83.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE: AESI)

The company’s core business activities encompass four primary segments.

