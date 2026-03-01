Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Zinc Media Group plc (LON:ZIN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 43 and last traded at GBX 43, with a volume of 14684 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.

Zinc Media Group Trading Down 6.5%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.93. The stock has a market cap of £10.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of -0.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 47.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 53.08.

About Zinc Media Group

Zinc Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces television and cross-platform content in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Content Production. The Television segment engages in the production of television content under the Blakeway, Brook Lapping, Films of Record, Red Sauce, Supercollider, REX, and Tern names. The Content Production segment is involved in film production, radio and podcast production and publishing. The company was formerly known as Ten Alps plc and changed its name to Zinc Media Group plc in November 2016.

