Playfair Mining (CVE:PLY) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Playfair Mining Ltd. (CVE:PLY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 29003 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Playfair Mining Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a market cap of C$11.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.01.

Playfair Mining Company Profile

Playfair Mining Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for copper, zinc, and nickel. The company holds a 100% interest in the Grey River Tungsten property that consisting of various mineral claims covering an area of 1,750 hectares located in southern Newfoundland, Canada; and holds a 100% interest in the RKV Cu-Co-Ni Project located in in south-central Norway. It also holds interest in Folldal Project and Osterdalen Project property.

