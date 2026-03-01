Orkla Asa (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Short Interest Up 99.1% in February

Orkla Asa (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 104,410 shares, a growth of 99.1% from the January 29th total of 52,447 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,723 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,723 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Orkla Asa Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of OTCMKTS:ORKLY opened at $13.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Orkla Asa has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $13.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.19.

Orkla Asa (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Orkla Asa had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Orkla Asa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Orkla Asa Company Profile

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS: ORKLY) is a leading Norwegian industrial group with a strong focus on branded consumer goods, aluminium solutions and strategic investments. Founded in 1654 as a regional copper mine in Orkdal, Trøndelag, the company has evolved over centuries into a diversified conglomerate headquartered in Oslo. Orkla’s portfolio spans fast-moving consumer goods, including food, snacks, confectionery and personal care products, alongside advanced aluminium solutions and financial investments in select industries.

Within its branded consumer goods division, Orkla operates several business areas: Orkla Foods, Orkla Confectionery & Snacks, Orkla Care and Orkla Food Ingredients.

