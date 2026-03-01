BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA)

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities cut Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Zacks Research raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

PBA opened at $43.96 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of $34.13 and a 12 month high of $44.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.50 and a 200 day moving average of $39.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.68.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 11.15%. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBA. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter worth $312,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,338,000 after acquiring an additional 7,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,514,000. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Q4 EPS beat and strong cash?flow/EBITDA — Pembina reported Q4 EPS of $0.56 vs. a $0.50 consensus and full?year adjusted EBITDA of $4,289M and adjusted cash flow from operations of $2,854M, underscoring resilient cash generation that supports distributions and deleveraging. Positive Sentiment: Dividend declared — Pembina declared a quarterly dividend of $0.71/share (annualized yield ~6.4%), record/ex?div date March 16 and payable March 31, which supports income?oriented investor demand.

Revenue shortfall and year?over?year decline — Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.02B vs. analyst expectations near $1.41B and was down ~10.8% YoY; quarterly EPS also fell from $0.92 a year ago, highlighting weaker volumes/markets that could pressure future growth expectations. Negative Sentiment: Mixed earnings optics — While EPS topped estimates, the combination of a revenue miss and lower YoY profitability may keep valuation multiples constrained until revenue/volume trends stabilize. Zacks: Earnings Coverage

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE: PBA) is a North American energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates midstream assets that transport, store and process hydrocarbons. Its core business focuses on the transportation of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and condensate, along with gas processing, fractionation, storage and related marketing services. Pembina serves producers, refiners and other energy companies by providing pipeline capacity, terminal services and midstream solutions that link upstream production to downstream markets and export facilities.

The company’s asset base is concentrated in Western Canada, including major operations in Alberta and British Columbia, and it also has operations and commercial activities that extend into the United States.

