Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Price Target Raised to $44.00

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Monday, December 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.20.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $37.32 on Thursday. Sensata Technologies has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $39.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.41 and a 200 day moving average of $33.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 0.83%.The business had revenue of $917.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sensata Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.810-0.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 252.63%.

In related news, EVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 2,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $93,674.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 64,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,421.20. This trade represents a 3.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ST. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,678 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 27,946 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holdings N.V. is a global industrial technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of sensors and electrical protection solutions. The company’s product portfolio includes pressure, temperature, position, speed, current and magnetic sensors, as well as circuit breakers and other protection devices. Sensata’s offerings serve a wide array of end markets, with a particularly strong presence in automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), industrial automation, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), commercial aerospace and renewable energy sectors.

Headquartered in Attleboro, Massachusetts, Sensata operates a network of manufacturing and engineering facilities across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

