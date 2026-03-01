WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:USDU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:USDU – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,165 shares, a growth of 49.6% from the January 29th total of 3,452 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 532,583 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 532,583 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USDU. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund by 139.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 173,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after buying an additional 100,920 shares during the period. WorthPointe LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $847,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 73,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $2,965,000. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,881,000.

Get WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund alerts:

WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund Price Performance

NYSEARCA:USDU opened at $25.41 on Friday. WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $27.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.33.

WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (USDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Dollar Total Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that goes long the US dollar against a basket of global currencies from developed as well as emerging markets. USDU was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.