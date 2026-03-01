PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFEM) Short Interest Up 50.5% in February

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFEM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 38,221 shares, an increase of 50.5% from the January 29th total of 25,396 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,777 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,777 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of MFEM stock opened at $27.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.15 and a 200 day moving average of $23.39. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $16.74 and a 1 year high of $27.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFEM – Free Report) by 560.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,804 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 2.82% of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF (MFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging-market companies that are selected and weighted by a combination of fundamental and technical factors. MFEM was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by PIMCO.

