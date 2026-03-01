Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PNW. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.08.

NYSE:PNW opened at $100.26 on Thursday. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52 week low of $85.32 and a 52 week high of $101.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 11.55%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Pinnacle West Capital has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.750 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.94%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 12,142 shares during the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth $374,000. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,249,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,910,000 after acquiring an additional 74,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation is a publicly traded utility holding company headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Through its principal subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company (APS), Pinnacle West generates, transmits and distributes electricity to more than one million residential, commercial and industrial customers across central and southern Arizona. The company’s regulated operations focus on delivering safe, reliable power while meeting evolving environmental standards.

The company’s diversified generation portfolio includes natural gas–fired plants, the nuclear-powered Palo Verde Generating Station—the largest nuclear facility in the United States by net output—plus growing investments in solar and battery storage projects.

