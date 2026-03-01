GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $241,000 Stock Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,889 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,437,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,521,497,000 after acquiring an additional 18,824,923 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,870,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,948,000 after buying an additional 1,341,204 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,176,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,840,000 after buying an additional 507,926 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $973,122,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 3.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,019,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,971,000 after buying an additional 168,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on HOOD. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $159.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Robinhood Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.71.

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 4.5%

HOOD opened at $75.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.43. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.66 and a 12-month high of $153.86.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 42.10%.The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total transaction of $870,700.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 393,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,271,796.84. This trade represents a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.63, for a total value of $45,611,250.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 640,939 shares of company stock valued at $77,553,447 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Robinhood Markets

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood’s core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.