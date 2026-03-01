NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Stock Holdings Reduced by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,804 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Abound Wealth Management raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 108.2% in the third quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Rexford Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $34,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets set a $95.00 price target on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.47.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 99,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $8,898,532.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 305,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,332,054.22. The trade was a 24.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 18,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,675,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,643 shares in the company, valued at $867,870. This trade represents a 65.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,049 shares of company stock worth $14,194,542. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NEE stock opened at $93.68 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $61.72 and a one year high of $95.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.71. The stock has a market cap of $195.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.76.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.6232 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.00%.

Trending Headlines about NextEra Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Scale + AI tailwinds: MarketBeat highlights utilities — and NEE in particular — as beneficiaries of rising data?center and AI power demand, noting analyst upgrades and strong YTD performance that support a longer?term growth narrative. This reinforces the bull case that NextEra’s mix of regulated utility assets and renewables could see higher utilization and pricing over time. Utilities: The Unexpected AI Infrastructure Trade

Scale + AI tailwinds: MarketBeat highlights utilities — and NEE in particular — as beneficiaries of rising data?center and AI power demand, noting analyst upgrades and strong YTD performance that support a longer?term growth narrative. This reinforces the bull case that NextEra’s mix of regulated utility assets and renewables could see higher utilization and pricing over time. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation re?assessment: A Yahoo Finance piece reviews NextEra’s strong one?year shareholder returns and questions current valuation levels — useful context for investors deciding whether recent gains already reflect future growth. Assessing NextEra Energy (NEE) Valuation

Valuation re?assessment: A Yahoo Finance piece reviews NextEra’s strong one?year shareholder returns and questions current valuation levels — useful context for investors deciding whether recent gains already reflect future growth. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually large call activity: Traders bought ~217,413 call options (a ~941% jump vs. typical daily call volume). This could signal speculative bullish positioning or structured hedging ahead of corporate events — outcome is ambiguous for longer?term holders.

Unusually large call activity: Traders bought ~217,413 call options (a ~941% jump vs. typical daily call volume). This could signal speculative bullish positioning or structured hedging ahead of corporate events — outcome is ambiguous for longer?term holders. Negative Sentiment: $2.0B equity units offering — dilution and near?term pressure: NextEra priced a public offering of $2.0 billion of equity units (underwriters have an option for an additional $300M) to fund energy projects; the deal is expected to close March 3. The announcement prompted a selloff this week (shares fell notably on the news). Investors should weigh the growth use of proceeds against near?term share dilution and increased float. NextEra to sell $2 billion of equity units NEE Stock Drops on $2B Equity Offering

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc (NYSE: NEE), headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra’s activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

Featured Stories

