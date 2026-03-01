GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $248,000 Stock Holdings in Alamo Group, Inc. $ALG

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,335 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 8,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Alamo Group in the third quarter worth $3,324,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alamo Group by 92.5% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 203,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,895,000 after purchasing an additional 97,898 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Alamo Group by 203.0% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 25,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 17,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALG. Zacks Research upgraded Alamo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. CJS Securities raised Alamo Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Alamo Group from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.33.

Alamo Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALG opened at $213.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.48. Alamo Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.29 and a 1-year high of $233.29.

Alamo Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 16th. This is a positive change from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.11%.

Alamo Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of equipment for vegetation management, roadside maintenance, agricultural harvesting and industrial applications. The company offers a broad portfolio of products, including boom mowers, flail mowers, rotary cutters, snow removal equipment, slurry seal machines, railcar movers and tow tractors. These offerings are distributed under a variety of brand names and through a network of independent dealerships and distributors, meeting the needs of municipalities, highway departments, agricultural producers and industrial operators.

The company operates through two primary segments: Agricultural and Industrial.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.