JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 9,337 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF $IYG

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 308,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,337 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $27,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 1,173.2% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 53.8% in the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Trading Down 2.6%

NYSEARCA:IYG opened at $85.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.59. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1-year low of $65.98 and a 1-year high of $95.75.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market. It is a subset of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Underlying Index includes components of subsectors in the Dow Jones U.S.

