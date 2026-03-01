HomeTrust Bancshares (NYSE:HTB) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares (NYSE:HTB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

HTB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Hovde Group downgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on HomeTrust Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “buy (b)” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of NYSE:HTB opened at $42.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.12. HomeTrust Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $47.64. The company has a market capitalization of $735.97 million, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.90.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NYSE:HTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $53.90 million during the quarter. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 11.09%.

HomeTrust Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is 13.98%.

Insider Activity

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, EVP John Francis Sprink II sold 2,000 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,925. The trade was a 12.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank, a regional community bank that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking services. Through its subsidiary bank, the company offers traditional deposit and lending products, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, residential mortgages, home equity lending, and business loans. HomeTrust also delivers treasury management and payment services for small and midsize businesses, along with digital banking tools to support day-to-day account access and payments.

The company’s product set extends beyond core banking to include wealth management and trust services, commercial real estate financing, and specialized lending for agriculture and construction where relevant to local markets.

