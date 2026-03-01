Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$24.97.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ATB Cormark Capital Markets set a C$26.00 price target on Enerflex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Enerflex from C$28.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Enerflex from C$27.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Enerflex stock opened at C$30.61 on Friday. Enerflex has a fifty-two week low of C$8.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of C$3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.15.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter. Enerflex had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of C$821.97 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Enerflex will post 0.734413 EPS for the current year.

Enerflex Ltd engineers, designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for equipment, systems, and turnkey facilities used to process and move natural gas from the wellhead to the pipeline. The company’s focus is gas compression, where it offers a range of applications and gas inlet streams, from low-horsepower/low-pressure applications such as a coal seam gas and solution gas vapor recovery units to high-horsepower, centralized field, or processing plant compression. Enerflex operates three business segments: the USA, Rest of World, and Canada.

