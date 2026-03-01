Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Lowers Holdings in JFrog Ltd. $FROG

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its stake in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 589,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,564 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in JFrog were worth $27,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in JFrog by 1,086.8% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 7,185.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of JFrog in the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $1,298,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,741,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,199,084.56. This represents a 0.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 13,357 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $865,533.60. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 631,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,909,860. The trade was a 2.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 327,814 shares of company stock worth $20,028,460 over the last three months. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $40.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.69. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.76 and a beta of 1.13. JFrog Ltd. has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $70.43.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $145.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.09 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a negative return on equity of 5.74%. JFrog’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.920 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.220 EPS. Analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FROG. DA Davidson lowered their price target on JFrog from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on JFrog from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Evercore set a $80.00 target price on JFrog in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of JFrog from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.42.

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company’s platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog’s flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

