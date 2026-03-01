Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 7,274 HSBC Holdings plc $HSBC

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in HSBC by 9.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,043,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,067,000 after buying an additional 1,430,797 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 502,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,529,000 after acquiring an additional 309,738 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 209,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,746,000 after acquiring an additional 133,591 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,823,000 after purchasing an additional 130,440 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in HSBC by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,143,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,506,000 after purchasing an additional 121,151 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HSBC alerts:

More HSBC News

Here are the key news stories impacting HSBC this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HSBC

HSBC Stock Performance

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $93.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. HSBC Holdings plc has a one year low of $45.66 and a one year high of $94.79. The company has a market cap of $320.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.52.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.25. HSBC had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.7%. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

HSBC Company Profile

(Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) is a multinational banking and financial services organization headquartered in London. It traces its origins to the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation, founded in 1865 to facilitate trade between Europe and Asia, and has since grown into one of the world’s largest banking groups. The company is publicly listed in multiple markets, including the London Stock Exchange, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and as an American depositary receipt on the New York Stock Exchange.

HSBC operates a universal banking model, serving retail, commercial, corporate and institutional clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.