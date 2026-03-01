Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 7,274 HSBC Holdings plc $HSBC

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in HSBC by 9.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,043,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,067,000 after buying an additional 1,430,797 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 502,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,529,000 after acquiring an additional 309,738 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 209,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,746,000 after acquiring an additional 133,591 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,823,000 after purchasing an additional 130,440 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in HSBC by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,143,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,506,000 after purchasing an additional 121,151 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
- Positive Sentiment: HSBC announced a big quarterly dividend hike to $2.25 (a 350% increase versus the prior $0.50), implying a roughly 9.5% yield — a material cash-return boost that supports income-focused demand and signals management confidence in capital generation. (Note the ex-dividend/record dates disclosed with the announcement.)
- Positive Sentiment: HSBC has kicked off a sale process for its Singapore life-insurance product manufacturing business and is targeting proceeds of over $1 billion — a potential non-core disposal that could strengthen capital metrics and redeploy proceeds. HSBC kicks off Singapore insurance business sale, eyes over $1 billion value, sources say
- Neutral Sentiment: HSBC published a base prospectus supplement for fixed-income issuance — routine funding activity that signals capital markets access but is typically neutral for equity unless it changes capital structure materially. HSBC Updates Base Prospectus Supplement for Fixed-Income Issuance
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and commentary remain mixed after 2025 results: HSBC beat EPS/revenue expectations, but at least one post-earnings write-up maintained a “Hold”, suggesting limited immediate upgrades to consensus momentum. Monitor revisions to EPS/targets and guidance. HSBC Remains A ‘Hold’ Following Its 2025 Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: HSBC disclosed share disposals by two senior executives under UK market-abuse rules — insider selling can spook investors (even when compliant), particularly after a recent rally and big dividend move. HSBC Discloses Share Sales by Senior Executives Under Market Abuse Rules
- Negative Sentiment: Reports say regional banks (DBS, OCBC, UOB) are among bidders for HSBC assets in Indonesia — market speculation over asset disposals can raise concerns about strategic downsizing or forced sales, pressuring sentiment. DBS, OCBC, UOB among banks to bid for HSBC assets in Indonesia — Bloomberg
- Negative Sentiment: FT reports criticism of the board and higher non-exec fees amid a “botched” chair search — governance scrutiny can weigh on investor confidence and may dampen sentiment despite operational positives. HSBC board earns almost £1mn more despite botched chair search
Shares of HSBC stock opened at $93.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. HSBC Holdings plc has a one year low of $45.66 and a one year high of $94.79. The company has a market cap of $320.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.52.
HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.25. HSBC had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.7%. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.
HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) is a multinational banking and financial services organization headquartered in London. It traces its origins to the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation, founded in 1865 to facilitate trade between Europe and Asia, and has since grown into one of the world’s largest banking groups. The company is publicly listed in multiple markets, including the London Stock Exchange, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and as an American depositary receipt on the New York Stock Exchange.
HSBC operates a universal banking model, serving retail, commercial, corporate and institutional clients.
