JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM is LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,661 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 5.1% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $41,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 92.6% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Collier Financial bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.1% in the second quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $334.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, February 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.55.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.40, for a total transaction of $1,042,985.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 61,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,981,173.60. This trade represents a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 8,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total transaction of $2,680,923.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 71,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,216,535.33. This trade represents a 10.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 71,596 shares of company stock worth $22,067,932 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $299.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $313.51 and a 200-day moving average of $308.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $202.16 and a 12 month high of $337.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $45.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.99%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

