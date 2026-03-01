Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Purchases 62,362 Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $RYTM

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,362 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals were worth $23,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $558,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $188,000. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 59,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Rhythm Pharmaceuticals this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RYTM shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

Read Our Latest Report on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 4,385 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $444,025.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 110,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,190,445.12. This trade represents a 3.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $371,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 20,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,354. This represents a 13.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 25,003 shares of company stock worth $2,589,015 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of NASDAQ RYTM opened at $92.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.82 and a beta of 2.00. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.90 and a 12 month high of $122.20.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $57.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.16 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 103.57% and a negative return on equity of 378.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.32 EPS for the current year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical?stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing targeted therapies for rare genetic diseases of obesity and metabolic dysfunction. The company’s research focuses on the melanocortin?4 receptor (MC4R) pathway, which plays a central role in regulating appetite, energy expenditure and body weight. Using proprietary peptide technology, Rhythm aims to provide precision treatments to patients with specific genetic variants that disrupt normal weight regulation.

The company’s lead investigational product, setmelanotide, is a selective MC4R agonist designed to restore signaling in patients with deficiencies in genes such as POMC, LEPR and PCSK1.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.