Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Purchases 62,362 Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $RYTM

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,362 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals were worth $23,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $558,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $188,000. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 59,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Rhythm Pharmaceuticals this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat estimates: EPS of $-0.73 vs. consensus of $-0.79 and revenue of $57.25M (y/y revenue +36.9%). The beat supports commercial traction for IMCIVREE. Zacks: Rhythm Reports Q4 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade/target raise: Citizens JMP raised its price target to $176 and kept a “market outperform” rating, signaling strong upside to Street models. Benzinga: Citizens JMP raises PT
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst raise: Guggenheim lifted its target to $143 and maintained a “buy” rating, adding another constructive analyst signal. Benzinga: Guggenheim raises PT
- Positive Sentiment: Near?term clinical/regulatory catalysts remain: PDUFA goal date for the sNDA in acquired hypothalamic obesity on March 20, plus March topline readouts from Phase 3 programs (EMANATE and a Japanese cohort) that could significantly re?rate the story. GlobeNewswire: Rhythm Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst trim but still constructive: Wells Fargo cut its target to $136 but kept an “overweight” rating, signaling continued confidence despite a smaller upside. Benzinga: Wells Fargo lowers PT
- Neutral Sentiment: Needham lowered its target to $139 but maintained a “buy”—another sign that sell?side views remain broadly positive even as models are adjusted. TickerReport: Needham lowers PT
- Negative Sentiment: Large near?term spending guide: Rhythm told investors it expects $385M–$415M in 2026 non?GAAP operating expenses as hypothalamic?obesity (HO) launch preparations accelerate — higher burn that may pressure margins and cash runway in the near term. Seeking Alpha: Rhythm anticipates $385M–$415M in 2026 non?GAAP operating expenses
In related news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 4,385 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $444,025.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 110,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,190,445.12. This trade represents a 3.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $371,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 20,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,354. This represents a 13.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 25,003 shares of company stock worth $2,589,015 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ RYTM opened at $92.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.82 and a beta of 2.00. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.90 and a 12 month high of $122.20.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $57.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.16 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 103.57% and a negative return on equity of 378.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.32 EPS for the current year.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical?stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing targeted therapies for rare genetic diseases of obesity and metabolic dysfunction. The company’s research focuses on the melanocortin?4 receptor (MC4R) pathway, which plays a central role in regulating appetite, energy expenditure and body weight. Using proprietary peptide technology, Rhythm aims to provide precision treatments to patients with specific genetic variants that disrupt normal weight regulation.
The company’s lead investigational product, setmelanotide, is a selective MC4R agonist designed to restore signaling in patients with deficiencies in genes such as POMC, LEPR and PCSK1.
