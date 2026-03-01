Analysts Set Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Price Target at $123.50

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ducommun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Ducommun in a report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ducommun from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Ducommun from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Ducommun from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th.

Shares of DCO stock opened at $123.51 on Tuesday. Ducommun has a twelve month low of $51.76 and a twelve month high of $128.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. Ducommun had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%.The firm had revenue of $215.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ducommun will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total transaction of $185,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 65,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,060,879.34. This represents a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Ducommun by 6,725.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 618.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 27.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Truist raised its price target to $136 and initiated/maintained a Buy view, citing the company’s stronger defense positioning and growth outlook — this gives analysts-driven upside for the stock. Benzinga

Truist raised its price target to $136 and initiated/maintained a Buy view, citing the company’s stronger defense positioning and growth outlook — this gives analysts-driven upside for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Q4 results: Ducommun reported $1.05 EPS vs. $0.91 expected and revenue was up 9.4% year-over-year — earnings beat supports valuation and shows operating leverage versus last year. GlobeNewswire: Q4 Results

Q4 results: Ducommun reported $1.05 EPS vs. $0.91 expected and revenue was up 9.4% year-over-year — earnings beat supports valuation and shows operating leverage versus last year. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and press coverage frames Ducommun’s story as shifting toward larger defense deals and higher street targets, which is helping sentiment and multiple expansion potential. Yahoo Finance: How The Ducommun Story Is Shifting

Analyst and press coverage frames Ducommun’s story as shifting toward larger defense deals and higher street targets, which is helping sentiment and multiple expansion potential. Neutral Sentiment: Company materials and calls are available (earnings presentation, transcript, slide deck) — useful for investors wanting detail on backlog, margins and defense program timing. Seeking Alpha: Q4 Presentation

Company materials and calls are available (earnings presentation, transcript, slide deck) — useful for investors wanting detail on backlog, margins and defense program timing. Negative Sentiment: Revenue narrowly missed consensus ($215.8M vs. $217.4M estimate); some headlines flagged the sales miss as a reason for intraday weakness despite the EPS beat. That mixed print explains part of the stock’s volatility. Yahoo Finance: Misses Q4 Sales Expectations

Revenue narrowly missed consensus ($215.8M vs. $217.4M estimate); some headlines flagged the sales miss as a reason for intraday weakness despite the EPS beat. That mixed print explains part of the stock’s volatility. Negative Sentiment: Short interest has risen (~19% month-over-month to ~393k shares, ~2.9% of float), increasing the risk of short-driven price swings and amplifying reaction to any mixed headlines. (Data entry summarizing short-interest change.)

Short interest has risen (~19% month-over-month to ~393k shares, ~2.9% of float), increasing the risk of short-driven price swings and amplifying reaction to any mixed headlines. (Data entry summarizing short-interest change.) Negative Sentiment: Several outlets ran stories explaining why shares slid intraday following the report — highlighting the revenue miss and investor focus on margin/net items despite the EPS beat. Yahoo Finance: Why Shares Are Sliding

Ducommun Incorporated, through its Electronics and Structures segments, provides engineered products and integrated systems for the global aerospace, defense and space markets. The Electronics segment focuses on high-reliability electronic assemblies, cable and wire harnesses, connector systems and harsh environment electronics for flight-critical applications. In the Structures segment, Ducommun manufactures complex metallic and composite components such as flight control surfaces, skin panels, heat exchangers and other aerostructures for commercial and military platforms.

Founded in 1849 in California as a hardware and stagecoach parts supplier, Ducommun expanded into aerospace manufacturing during World War II and has since grown its capabilities through targeted acquisitions and organic investments.

