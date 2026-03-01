Intech Investment Management LLC Has $5.63 Million Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company $WTW

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 68.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,779 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $5,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WTW. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 16.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 38.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 29.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,618,000 after buying an additional 28,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of WTW opened at $305.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $317.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $325.34. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a twelve month low of $275.60 and a twelve month high of $352.79.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $8.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.93 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 22.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $408.00 to $391.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $398.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $365.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $351.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.50.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ: WTW) is a global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps organizations manage risk, optimize benefits and cultivate talent. The firm combines insurance brokerage and risk management capabilities with human capital and benefits consulting, actuarial and analytics services, and technology-enabled solutions. Willis Towers Watson serves a broad client base that includes multinational and mid-sized corporations, public sector organizations, insurers and investment managers.

The company’s core activities encompass commercial and reinsurance brokerage, risk transfer and risk-financing advice, and claims advocacy, alongside employee benefits and retirement consulting.

