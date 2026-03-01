Intech Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $30,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNP. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $245.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.14.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $264.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $242.08 and a 200-day moving average of $231.57. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52-week low of $204.66 and a 52-week high of $267.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 29.12%.The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.12%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific’s core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two?thirds of the United States.

Featured Articles

