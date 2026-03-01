Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. $BZH

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,043 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 1,385.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,639,000 after acquiring an additional 214,239 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the second quarter worth $2,504,000. Fund 1 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the second quarter worth $1,946,000. Round Hill Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. Round Hill Asset Management now owns 135,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 70,690 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,548,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on BZH. Zacks Research upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Wall Street Zen cut Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Beazer Homes USA from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beazer Homes USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $25.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $756.02 million, a PE ratio of 85.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 19.62. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.37 and a 52-week high of $28.33.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The construction company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.41). Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 0.44%.The firm had revenue of $363.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc is a national homebuilder specializing in the design, construction and sale of single-family homes. The company serves a diverse range of buyers, offering product lines that span from entry-level homes to move-up and active adult communities. In addition to its core homebuilding operations, Beazer provides mortgage financing, title and closing services through its subsidiaries, aiming to simplify the home-buying process and manage risk across the transaction.

Operating in key growth markets across the United States, Beazer Homes maintains a presence in more than a dozen metropolitan areas, including select markets in the Southeast, Southwest and West.

