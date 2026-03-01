CBIZ, Inc. $CBZ Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,888,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 192,517 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of CBIZ worth $258,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CBIZ during the third quarter worth $15,011,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ during the 3rd quarter worth $3,895,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,205,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CBIZ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,842,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CBIZ by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,700,000 after buying an additional 13,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.
CBIZ Trading Down 10.2%
Shares of CBZ stock opened at $28.55 on Friday. CBIZ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $80.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 8,288 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $410,587.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 35,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,781,260.24. This trade represents a 18.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CBZ shares. CJS Securities upgraded shares of CBIZ to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Zacks Research cut shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CBIZ in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CBIZ in a research note on Monday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.
Key CBIZ News
Here are the key news stories impacting CBIZ this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Management set FY?2026 EPS guidance of $3.75–$3.85, which, if achieved, would imply meaningful earnings recovery and could support valuation expansion. CBIZ, Inc. 2025 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Presentation
- Positive Sentiment: Company is targeting 2%–5% revenue growth for 2026 and is prioritizing integration of acquisitions and AI investments — a strategic shift that could drive margin improvement and incremental revenue over time. CBIZ targets 2%–5% revenue growth in 2026 as integration and AI drive strategic priorities
- Neutral Sentiment: Q4 revenue was up ~17.9% year?over?year, showing topline expansion despite the quarter missing street sales estimates — the growth helps the multi?year story but didn’t offset the misses this quarter. CBIZ Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Financial Results
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 EPS missed estimates (reported $(0.70) vs. consensus $(0.66)) and revenue came in below analyst expectations ($542.7M reported vs. ~$578M expected), which is the primary near?term catalyst for the selloff. CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Reports Sales Below Analyst Estimates In Q4 CY2025 Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Technically the stock is far below its 50? and 200?day moving averages and trading near its 52?week low with above?average volume, indicating bearish momentum that can amplify downside even if longer?term fundamentals look constructive.
CBIZ Company Profile
CBIZ, Inc (NYSE: CBZ), founded in 1996 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, is a leading provider of professional business services in the United States. Since its inception, the company has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to deliver a broad spectrum of financial, tax and advisory solutions tailored to the needs of small to mid-market organizations.
Through its Financial & Advisory Services segment, CBIZ offers accounting, tax preparation and compliance, audit support, and wealth management services.
