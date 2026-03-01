CBIZ, Inc. $CBZ Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,888,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 192,517 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of CBIZ worth $258,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CBIZ during the third quarter worth $15,011,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ during the 3rd quarter worth $3,895,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,205,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CBIZ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,842,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CBIZ by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,700,000 after buying an additional 13,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBZ stock opened at $28.55 on Friday. CBIZ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $80.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.04). CBIZ had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $542.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. CBIZ has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 8,288 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $410,587.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 35,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,781,260.24. This trade represents a 18.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CBZ shares. CJS Securities upgraded shares of CBIZ to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Zacks Research cut shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CBIZ in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CBIZ in a research note on Monday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

CBIZ, Inc (NYSE: CBZ), founded in 1996 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, is a leading provider of professional business services in the United States. Since its inception, the company has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to deliver a broad spectrum of financial, tax and advisory solutions tailored to the needs of small to mid-market organizations.

Through its Financial & Advisory Services segment, CBIZ offers accounting, tax preparation and compliance, audit support, and wealth management services.

