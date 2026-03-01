Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Downgraded to Buy Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TBLA. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Taboola.com from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taboola.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Taboola.com stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.70. Taboola.com has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $4.65. The stock has a market cap of $784.77 million, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $522.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.80 million. Taboola.com had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Taboola.com by 412.1% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,113,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,249 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Taboola.com by 2,001.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,983,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,168 shares in the last quarter. Stoic Point Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,699,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Taboola.com by 114.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,005,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,839,000 after buying an additional 1,070,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the fourth quarter worth about $4,414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ: TBLA) operates a leading content discovery platform that connects advertisers with premium publishers through native advertising and personalized recommendations. The company’s technology analyzes user behavior and contextual information to deliver promoted content, video, and product recommendations to audiences across a network of thousands of websites and mobile apps. By leveraging machine learning and big data, Taboola helps publishers generate incremental revenue while enabling advertisers to reach engaged users at scale.

Taboola’s suite of products includes feed placements, video recommendations, and sponsored content units designed to blend seamlessly with editorial pages.

