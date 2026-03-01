Cronos Group (CVE:MJN) Stock Price Down 1.9% – Time to Sell?

Cronos Group Inc (CVE:MJN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$11.90 and last traded at C$12.15. 1,388,975 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 2,065,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.38.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.15.

Cronos Group Inc, formerly PharmaCan Capital Corp, is a Canada-based cannabis company. The Company operates two Licensed Producers (LPs) regulated within Health Canada’s Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (the ACMPR) and holds a portfolio of investments in other Licensed Producers and ACMPR applicants. Its LPs, Peace Naturals Project Inc and In The Zone Produce Ltd., are collectively located on over 125 acres of agricultural land. It also holds equity positions in Licensed Producers Whistler Medical Marijuana, Hydropothecary and Abcann Medicinals.

