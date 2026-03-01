Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Shares Purchased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 60.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,619 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth $1,803,377,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Analog Devices by 948.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,085,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $258,487,000 after acquiring an additional 982,385 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,745,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $653,599,000 after purchasing an additional 882,909 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,227,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,955,086,000 after purchasing an additional 761,861 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 684.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 862,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,871,000 after purchasing an additional 752,411 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Key Headlines Impacting Analog Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: AI/data?center growth: ADI’s AI?driven data center products are reported to be growing ~50% and represent a roughly $2 billion run?rate opportunity, supporting expectations for continued double?digit growth in that end market. This is a clear driver of investor enthusiasm for the stock. ADI’s AI-Based Data Center Products Gain Traction

AI/data?center growth: ADI’s AI?driven data center products are reported to be growing ~50% and represent a roughly $2 billion run?rate opportunity, supporting expectations for continued double?digit growth in that end market. This is a clear driver of investor enthusiasm for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades/price?target increases: Multiple firms have raised targets and reiterated buy/overweight views (Goldman Sachs, Benchmark, Morgan Stanley among others), lifting the consensus target near current levels and supporting further upside expectations. MarketBeat ADI coverage

Analyst upgrades/price?target increases: Multiple firms have raised targets and reiterated buy/overweight views (Goldman Sachs, Benchmark, Morgan Stanley among others), lifting the consensus target near current levels and supporting further upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: Strong fundamentals and dividend boost: ADI recently beat EPS and revenue estimates, guided Q2 above street expectations, and raised the quarterly dividend — all signals that support bullish positioning and income?seeking demand. Earnings, guidance and dividend details

Strong fundamentals and dividend boost: ADI recently beat EPS and revenue estimates, guided Q2 above street expectations, and raised the quarterly dividend — all signals that support bullish positioning and income?seeking demand. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary and peer comparisons: Media and research pieces (Zacks, Barchart) highlight ADI’s outperformance vs. semiconductor peers and profile it as a top growth idea — useful context but not new company?specific catalysts. Zacks: 52?week high take

Market commentary and peer comparisons: Media and research pieces (Zacks, Barchart) highlight ADI’s outperformance vs. semiconductor peers and profile it as a top growth idea — useful context but not new company?specific catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Celebrity/TV mentions: Jim Cramer commented that he prefers names like Texas Instruments and Analog Devices over smaller peers, which can boost retail interest but is not a fundamental catalyst. Jim Cramer mention

Celebrity/TV mentions: Jim Cramer commented that he prefers names like Texas Instruments and Analog Devices over smaller peers, which can boost retail interest but is not a fundamental catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Confusing short?interest reports: Multiple short?interest entries show zero shares and “NaN” changes — likely a data/reporting glitch. No clear short squeeze signal emerges from these entries. (No reliable link — based on recent short?interest notices.)

Confusing short?interest reports: Multiple short?interest entries show zero shares and “NaN” changes — likely a data/reporting glitch. No clear short squeeze signal emerges from these entries. (No reliable link — based on recent short?interest notices.) Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Chief Accounting Officer Michael Sondel sold 4,199 shares at about $361. The sale (~$1.5M) and a 22% reduction in his reported stake can prompt some profit?taking or signal tactical rebalancing by insiders. Insider sale filing

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of ADI opened at $355.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.76. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $158.65 and a one year high of $363.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $310.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.57. The company has a market capitalization of $173.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.03.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.02%.Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 72.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total value of $3,069,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 155,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,783,760.96. The trade was a 6.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.44, for a total value of $2,784,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 49,664 shares in the company, valued at $13,828,444.16. This trade represents a 16.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,743 shares of company stock worth $16,836,340. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up from $350.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $405.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Analog Devices from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.96.

Get Our Latest Report on Analog Devices

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company’s product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.