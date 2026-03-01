Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 78,257 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,257 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at about $1,316,000. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.0% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 60,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 284.4% in the 3rd quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 14,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 10,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $64.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.30. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $50.56 and a one year high of $66.41.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 0.36%.The firm had revenue of $14.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 364.29%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

Tyson Foods, Inc (NYSE: TSN) is a multinational food company primarily engaged in the production, processing and marketing of protein-based and prepared food products. Founded in 1935 and headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company is one of the world’s largest processors of chicken, beef and pork. Its operations span live animal procurement and farming relationships through slaughter, further processing and distribution, supplying raw protein and value-added prepared foods to retail, foodservice and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio covers fresh and frozen meats, branded and private-label prepared foods, and a range of value-added items such as ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook meals, snack and sandwich meats.

