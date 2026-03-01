Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.9091.

TSHA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $11.00 target price on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Citizens Jmp set a $8.00 price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th.

In other news, insider Sukumar Nagendran sold 26,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $124,091.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,317,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,073,163.29. This represents a 2.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sean P. Nolan sold 41,312 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $190,448.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,908,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,407,064.77. The trade was a 1.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold a total of 858,670 shares of company stock valued at $3,995,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 71,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 166,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 45,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $4.53 on Tuesday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $6.02. The company has a current ratio of 10.48, a quick ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.39.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc (NASDAQ: TSHA) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing gene therapies for rare monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. Using a proprietary adeno-associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company engineers novel capsids and regulatory elements to optimize delivery and expression of therapeutic genes. Its pipeline features lead programs such as TSHA-102 for GM2 gangliosidoses (Tay–Sachs and Sandhoff diseases), TSHA-101 for GM1 gangliosidosis and TSHA-103 for aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, alongside earlier-stage candidates targeting other life-threatening pediatric CNS disorders.

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Taysha Gene Therapies completed its initial public offering in May 2021.

