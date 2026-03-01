SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Receives $16.04 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.8929.

SLRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial set a $16.00 price objective on shares of SLR Investment and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th.

SLRC opened at $14.42 on Tuesday. SLR Investment has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $17.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.04.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $54.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.97 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 42.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SLR Investment will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in SLR Investment by 1,389.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in SLR Investment by 215.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in SLR Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 35.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: SLRC) is a closed?end, externally managed business development company that provides customized debt and equity financing solutions to middle?market companies. The firm seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured loans, second lien financings, mezzanine debt and equity co?investments. Its flexible capital approach allows it to structure financing across the capital structure to address a range of sponsor?backed transactions.

