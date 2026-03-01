Head-To-Head Contrast: Longevity Health (XAGE) versus Its Competitors

Profitability

This table compares Longevity Health and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Longevity Health -682.67% N/A -261.90% Longevity Health Competitors -570.12% -153.34% -54.42%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Longevity Health and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Longevity Health $1.05 million -$10.37 million -0.07 Longevity Health Competitors $61.66 million -$32.15 million 5.33

Longevity Health’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Longevity Health. Longevity Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

24.2% of Longevity Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.3% of shares of all “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.0% of Longevity Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of shares of all “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Longevity Health has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Longevity Health’s peers have a beta of 1.76, suggesting that their average stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Longevity Health peers beat Longevity Health on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About Longevity Health

Carmell Therapeutics Corporation focuses on the development of plasma-based bioactive material (PBM) to stimulate tissue repair or growth after injury, disease, and aging. Its lead product candidate is CT-101 bone healing accelerant for tibia fracture healing, foot/ankle fusion, spinal fusion, dental bone graft substitute, and bone void filler; and tissue healing accelerant for androgenetic alopecia and chronic wound healing. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

