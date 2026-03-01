iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 262,322 shares, a growth of 63.5% from the January 29th total of 160,489 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,306 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 109,306 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:EEMA opened at $106.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.52. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $108.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.60.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $1.2044 per share. This represents a yield of 266.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 226.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (EEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Asia Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Asian emerging markets firms. EEMA was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.