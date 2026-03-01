iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 262,322 shares, a growth of 63.5% from the January 29th total of 160,489 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,306 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 109,306 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Trading Down 0.2%
Shares of NASDAQ:EEMA opened at $106.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.52. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $108.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.60.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $1.2044 per share. This represents a yield of 266.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th.
About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF
The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (EEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Asia Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Asian emerging markets firms. EEMA was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
