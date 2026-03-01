Contrasting Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) and Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB – Get Free Report) and Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Aurora Cannabis has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bio-Rad Laboratories has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Aurora Cannabis and Bio-Rad Laboratories, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Cannabis 1 1 1 0 2.00 Bio-Rad Laboratories 1 2 3 0 2.33

Profitability

Bio-Rad Laboratories has a consensus target price of $358.50, suggesting a potential upside of 28.64%. Given Bio-Rad Laboratories’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bio-Rad Laboratories is more favorable than Aurora Cannabis.

This table compares Aurora Cannabis and Bio-Rad Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Cannabis -23.46% -0.04% -0.03% Bio-Rad Laboratories 29.42% 3.86% 2.70%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aurora Cannabis and Bio-Rad Laboratories”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Cannabis $246.72 million 0.88 $1.63 million ($1.08) -3.56 Bio-Rad Laboratories $2.58 billion 2.91 $759.90 million $27.91 9.99

Bio-Rad Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Aurora Cannabis. Aurora Cannabis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bio-Rad Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.6% of Aurora Cannabis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.2% of Bio-Rad Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Aurora Cannabis shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Bio-Rad Laboratories shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bio-Rad Laboratories beats Aurora Cannabis on 14 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada. It is also involved in the distribution of wholesale medical cannabis in the European Union (EU); distribution of wholesale medical cannabis in various international markets, including Australia, the Caribbean, South America, and Israel; supply of propagated vegetables and ornamental plants in North America; and distribution and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products. In addition, the company cultivates and sells dried cannabis, cannabis oils, capsules, edible cannabis, cannabis extracts, and soft gels, which are ingested in various ways, including smoking, vaporizing, and consumption in the form of oil, capsules, edibles, and extracts; and provides dried flowers, vapes, dried milled strains, strain-specific extracts, strain specific cannabis oils, and concentrates. Further, it offers recreational cannabis products, such as flowers, vapes, ingestibles, concentrates, extracts, and CBD products; and patient counseling and outreach services. The company's adult-use brand portfolio includes Aurora Drift, San Rafael '71, Daily Special, Whistler, Being, and Greybeard, as well as CBD brands, Reliva and KG7; and medical cannabis brands include MedReleaf, CanniMed, Aurora, Whistler Medical Marijuana Co, Pedanios, Bidiol, and CraftPlant. Aurora Cannabis Inc. is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets. It also designs, manufactures, markets, and supports test systems, informatics systems, test kits, and specialized quality controls for hospitals, diagnostic reference, transfusion, and physician office laboratories. The company offers its products through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, agents, brokers, and resellers. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Hercules, California.

