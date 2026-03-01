Royal Bank Of Canada Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Stock Price

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Royal Bank Of Canada from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sweetgreen from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sweetgreen from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Sweetgreen from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.43.

Shares of Sweetgreen stock opened at $5.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $656.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average of $7.23. Sweetgreen has a 1-year low of $4.99 and a 1-year high of $27.15.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.11). Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 31.09%. The business had revenue of $155.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sweetgreen will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Sweetgreen by 312.3% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Sweetgreen by 165.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 1,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 212.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Oppenheimer cut its price target to $9 (from $10) but kept an "outperform" rating, citing upside versus the current price.

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its target to $7 (from $8) while retaining an "outperform" view, signaling analysts still see recovery potential.

Company filed its formal Q4/fiscal 2025 results and press release outlining the quarter's metrics and management commentary. This is the source document for the market move.

Earnings call transcript and highlights are available for investors digging into management's plan and commentary on the turnaround.

Q4 EPS missed expectations: reported a loss of $0.42 vs. consensus -$0.31, and revenue of $155.2M missed the ~$159.6M estimate; revenue declined ~3.5% year-over-year.

Company guided 2026 same-store sales to decline ~4% to 2% as it pursues menu innovation and operational changes — a sign management expects near-term pressure.

Reports and call notes indicate a sharp drop in customer traffic in Q4 and missed sales expectations, underscoring the operational challenge of restoring visits.

Press coverage highlights that sales fell despite price increases and turnaround efforts, suggesting margin and volume headwinds persist.

Sweetgreen, Inc is a fast-casual restaurant chain specializing in salads, grain bowls and warm bowls that emphasize fresh, locally sourced ingredients. Since its founding in 2007 by Jonathan Neman, Nicolas Jammet and Nathaniel Ru, Sweetgreen has focused on sustainable agriculture, working with regional farmers across the United States to provide seasonal produce and promote environmentally responsible sourcing practices. The company’s menu features a variety of plant-forward options, including custom-build salads, chef-curated bowls and limited-time offerings that reflect changing harvests.

Sweetgreen operates a technology-driven service model that combines in-store experiences with digital ordering through its mobile app and website.

