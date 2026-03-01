Fox Run Management L.L.C. Raises Position in PACS Group, Inc. $PACS

Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS – Free Report) by 216.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,971 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in PACS Group were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of PACS Group by 120.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,129,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,595,000 after acquiring an additional 617,124 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in PACS Group by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 859,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,658,000 after purchasing an additional 348,743 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PACS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,654,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PACS Group by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 952,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after purchasing an additional 98,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PACS Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,939,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,092,000 after purchasing an additional 85,183 shares during the last quarter.

PACS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of PACS Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of PACS Group in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Zacks Research raised shares of PACS Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Truist Financial set a $40.00 target price on PACS Group in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised PACS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade and higher price target: RBC raised its price target to $52 and kept an “outperform” rating, implying sizable upside vs. the current price — a catalyst that can support buying interest. Benzinga

Analyst upgrade and higher price target: RBC raised its price target to $52 and kept an “outperform” rating, implying sizable upside vs. the current price — a catalyst that can support buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Management outlined an 8% revenue growth target for 2026 and said integration activity is driving a record year — suggests revenue runway and margin improvement from recent acquisitions. PACS Group outlines 8% revenue growth target for 2026

Management outlined an 8% revenue growth target for 2026 and said integration activity is driving a record year — suggests revenue runway and margin improvement from recent acquisitions. Positive Sentiment: Operational quality signals: company highlights zero-deficiency surveys, high occupancy and 73% of facilities with top-tier star ratings — supports sustained revenue and reimbursement stability. Skilled Nursing News

Operational quality signals: company highlights zero-deficiency surveys, high occupancy and 73% of facilities with top-tier star ratings — supports sustained revenue and reimbursement stability. Positive Sentiment: FY2026 revenue guidance was updated above consensus ($5.7–$5.8B vs. ~$5.6B consensus), which is constructive if sustained. (Company press release & slide deck provided.) Press Release / Slide Deck

FY2026 revenue guidance was updated above consensus ($5.7–$5.8B vs. ~$5.6B consensus), which is constructive if sustained. (Company press release & slide deck provided.) Neutral Sentiment: Company released full fiscal year and Q4 2025 results and hosted the earnings call; slides and transcript are available for detailed line-item review. Yahoo Finance Earnings Call Transcript

Company released full fiscal year and Q4 2025 results and hosted the earnings call; slides and transcript are available for detailed line-item review. Negative Sentiment: Mixed-to-weaker quarter headlines pressured the stock: some outlets reported EPS below expectations (Zacks noted $0.43 vs. $0.48 est.), and others highlighted revenue slightly under consensus — these reports triggered the technical break below the 50-day moving average and heavier selling. Investors.com Zacks

Mixed-to-weaker quarter headlines pressured the stock: some outlets reported EPS below expectations (Zacks noted $0.43 vs. $0.48 est.), and others highlighted revenue slightly under consensus — these reports triggered the technical break below the 50-day moving average and heavier selling. Negative Sentiment: Technical and flow risk: share price decline through the 50-day MA and volume roughly triple average increase near-term downside risk as traders react to perceived earnings weakness. Investors.com technical note

PACS stock opened at $36.63 on Friday. PACS Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of -0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.35.

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

