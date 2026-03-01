Spacsphere Acquisition (NASDAQ:SSACU) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Spacsphere Acquisition (NASDAQ:SSACU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday.

NASDAQ:SSACU opened at $10.08 on Friday. Spacsphere Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $10.12.

Spacsphere Acquisition (NASDAQ: SSACU) is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) whose units trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker SSACU. As a blank?check company, its primary purpose is to raise capital through public markets and use those proceeds to identify, acquire, or merge with one or more privately held businesses, thereby bringing a target company public through a business combination or reverse merger.

The company’s main activities center on deal sourcing and transaction execution: evaluating potential acquisition targets, negotiating terms of a business combination, and completing the legal and regulatory steps required to consummate a merger.

