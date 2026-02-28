Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 34.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 358,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,656 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Zoom Communications were worth $29,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZM. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Communications in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Communications during the third quarter worth $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Communications in the third quarter worth $34,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 2,957.9% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michelle Chang sold 8,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total transaction of $728,407.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 25,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,212.28. This represents a 24.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 12,100 shares of Zoom Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $1,125,421.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,089 shares of company stock worth $15,751,383. Company insiders own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Communications stock opened at $73.94 on Friday. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $97.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.39. The company has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). Zoom Communications had a net margin of 39.03% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.770-5.810 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.400-1.420 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Zoom Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.32.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc (commonly referred to as Zoom) is a provider of cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions. The company’s platform supports video conferencing, voice calling, instant messaging, webinars and large-scale virtual events, and meeting room systems, marketed to businesses, educational institutions, government organizations and individual users. Zoom’s product lineup includes Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Rooms, Zoom Video Webinars and Zoom Chat, and the company offers integrations and extensions through a developer marketplace and third-party apps.

Founded in 2011 by Eric S.

