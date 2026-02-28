Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 34.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 358,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,656 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Zoom Communications were worth $29,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZM. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Communications in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Communications during the third quarter worth $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Communications in the third quarter worth $34,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 2,957.9% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Communications
In related news, CFO Michelle Chang sold 8,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total transaction of $728,407.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 25,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,212.28. This represents a 24.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 12,100 shares of Zoom Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $1,125,421.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,089 shares of company stock worth $15,751,383. Company insiders own 11.51% of the company’s stock.
Key Zoom Communications News
- Positive Sentiment: Revenue and enterprise strength — Zoom reported Q4 revenue of ~$1.25B, up ~5% year?over?year, with enterprise revenue growing ~7% and more customers contributing >$100k ARR, showing continued strength in higher?value customers. Zoom Communications Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results
- Positive Sentiment: Share repurchase completed — Zoom finished a $2.7B buyback program, which supports EPS and signals capital?allocation confidence. Zoom (ZM) Is Down 6.2% After Strong FY26 Results, New AI Launch And Buyback Completion
- Positive Sentiment: AI product launch — Zoom rolled out Virtual Agent 3.0 and is pushing embedded AI for customer service and collaboration, expanding monetization opportunities. Zoom (ZM) Is Down 6.2% After Strong FY26 Results, New AI Launch And Buyback Completion
- Neutral Sentiment: Revenue beat but slight EPS miss — Q4 non?GAAP EPS was $1.44, just below consensus (reported misses ranged ~$0.04–$0.05), leaving fundamentals mixed. Zoom Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- Neutral Sentiment: Macroeconomic and market context — softer futures and sector rotation (housing/manufacturing signals) and post?earnings profit?taking amplified the move. US Stock Market Today S&P 500 Futures Slip As Housing And Factory Signals Mix
- Neutral Sentiment: Unclear impact from AI-investment narrative — one analyst piece highlights early investments in Anthropic by pandemic?era winners; relevance to Zoom is uncertain and should be treated cautiously. Want Exposure to Anthropic? Then Buy This AI Software Stock.
- Negative Sentiment: Profit/guidance disappointed some investors — Zoom’s FY?27 and Q1 EPS guidance was viewed as conservative by some analysts, prompting concerns about near?term EPS trajectory. Zoom forecasts quarterly profit below estimates amid tough competition
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst reactions and target moves — several firms adjusted targets/ratings (mixed raises and cuts; Sanford Bernstein trimmed its target to $88 with a Market Perform), increasing uncertainty for investors. Analyst coverage/target updates
- Negative Sentiment: Shares fell sharply after hours and into the next session as traders digested the mixed print and guidance, driving a notable pullback from recent gains. Zoom (ZM) Stock Trades Down, Here Is Why
Zoom Communications Stock Performance
Zoom Communications stock opened at $73.94 on Friday. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $97.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.39. The company has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.90.
Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). Zoom Communications had a net margin of 39.03% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.770-5.810 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.400-1.420 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Zoom Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.32.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Zoom Communications
Zoom Communications Company Profile
Zoom Video Communications, Inc (commonly referred to as Zoom) is a provider of cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions. The company’s platform supports video conferencing, voice calling, instant messaging, webinars and large-scale virtual events, and meeting room systems, marketed to businesses, educational institutions, government organizations and individual users. Zoom’s product lineup includes Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Rooms, Zoom Video Webinars and Zoom Chat, and the company offers integrations and extensions through a developer marketplace and third-party apps.
Founded in 2011 by Eric S.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Zoom Communications
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
- The Man Who Predicted the iPhone Says Buy These 3 Companies
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.