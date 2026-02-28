Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Bought by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,383,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,201 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 20.5% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $847,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 248.4% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $631.04 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $641.81. The company has a market cap of $844.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $633.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $619.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

