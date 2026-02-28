Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases New Shares in AT&T Inc. $T

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,341 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. increased its holdings in AT&T by 363.7% in the third quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. GGM Financials LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.93.

Trending Headlines about AT&T

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock opened at $27.97 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $29.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.37.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $33.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.91 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 12th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 36.39%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.