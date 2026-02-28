Insider Selling: Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) EVP Sells $155,954.34 in Stock

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) EVP Per Jonas Jademyr sold 1,278 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total value of $155,954.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,963 shares in the company, valued at $239,544.89. The trade was a 39.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Autoliv Stock Performance

Autoliv stock opened at $118.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.80 and a 200-day moving average of $121.97. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.49 and a 1 year high of $130.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.34. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 30.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 36.40%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Autoliv from $146.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Autoliv in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $132.00 price target on shares of Autoliv in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autoliv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autoliv

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALV. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Autoliv by 110.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 204 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 863.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 1,892.3% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv Inc (NYSE: ALV) is a leading global supplier of automotive safety systems, specializing in the design, development and manufacture of passive and active safety products. Its core product portfolio includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, restraint control modules and pedestrian protection systems. In recent years, the company has also expanded into active safety technologies, offering radar, camera and sensor solutions that support advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving applications.

Founded in 1997 following the spin-off of Electrolux’s automotive safety business, Autoliv has evolved into a multinational organization with a presence in over 27 countries.

