DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 10,316 Shares of Accenture PLC $ACN

DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 129,193 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,316 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Accenture were worth $31,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Running Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 14.3% in the third quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 57,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,190 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,658,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its stake in Accenture by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 8,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,592,000 after buying an additional 35,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at about $2,216,850,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.01, for a total value of $1,008,263.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,380.79. The trade was a 30.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $366,300.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 28,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,756,925. The trade was a 4.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 22,088 shares of company stock worth $5,970,434 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE ACN opened at $208.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.85. Accenture PLC has a twelve month low of $188.73 and a twelve month high of $359.14. The company has a market capitalization of $128.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $18.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.51 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 10.76%.The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.59 EPS. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.520-13.900 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 13th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 53.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Accenture from $266.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.42.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

