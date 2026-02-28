Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 26,197 Coterra Energy Inc. $CTRA

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 26,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 43,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 30,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 22,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTRA. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Roth Mkm set a $28.00 price target on Coterra Energy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.48.

Coterra Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Coterra Energy this week:

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

CTRA opened at $30.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.98 and its 200-day moving average is $25.82. The stock has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.38. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.33 and a twelve month high of $32.67.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 38.60%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy (NYSE: CTRA) is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company focused on the development, production and optimization of onshore hydrocarbon resources in the United States. The company’s operations center on the exploration, drilling, completion and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs), with an emphasis on maximizing operational efficiency and capital discipline across its asset base.

Its business activities include identifying and developing resource-rich acreage, operating producing wells, managing reservoir performance and marketing produced hydrocarbons to a range of midstream and energy customers.

