DNB Asset Management AS Buys 11,680 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,680 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $26,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 119.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 52.0% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HWM opened at $262.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.04 and a 52 week high of $262.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.01. The company has a market cap of $105.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.110 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 12.94%.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 23,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,207,240. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.70, for a total value of $11,364,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 107,008 shares in the company, valued at $26,933,913.60. This represents a 29.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HWM shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $228.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $278.00 price target on Howmet Aerospace and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. iA Financial set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Truist Financial set a $258.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.95.

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

