Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 422 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Transdigm Group by 19.1% in the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 331 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 113,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $150,051,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Transdigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,785,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 585,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $771,533,000 after acquiring an additional 27,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,385.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Transdigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Transdigm Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,804.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Transdigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,775.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,584.44.

Transdigm Group Price Performance

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,304.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,352.79 and a 200 day moving average of $1,332.03. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1,183.60 and a 1-year high of $1,623.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.67 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $8.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 20.50%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.83 EPS. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 37.420-39.340 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Transdigm Group

In other Transdigm Group news, Director Kevin M. Stein sold 11,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,434.49, for a total transaction of $15,886,976.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,702,569.42. This represents a 57.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,307.68, for a total transaction of $13,296,490.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,177,888.64. This trade represents a 32.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 230,017 shares of company stock worth $314,573,927 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company’s product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset’s life cycle.

TransDigm’s operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

Featured Stories

